Alleged serial scammer Tim Hodge has struck again after a 69-year-old pensioner is believed to have fell victim to his bogus car parts con. Tim has appeared in the Daily Voice numerous times for allegedly luring people to his Facebook page, where he sells car parts, and then disappears with their money.

Gary Rossouw from Edgemead says he wanted to buy sidesteps for his Ford Ranger bakkie and after paying R1 680 on January 29, Tim vanished. “I am on a group on Marketplace and Tim advertised sidesteps for Ford vehicles, so I messaged him and he responded,” Gary says. “We discussed everything on WhatsApp, he sent me a picture and gave me a price which I was happy with, then he sent me an invoice with banking details. He was a smooth talker, so I didn’t think anything of it.

ALWEER JY: Tim Hodge is scheming “He told me as soon as payment is confirmed, he will put it in a courier to deliver to me and he will send me the way bill as well.” Gary says after paying, Tim thanked him and he has never heard from him again. “He reads my messages but don’t answer me.”

When the Daily Voice contacted Tim on the number provided on the invoice, which is the same number Gary has been using to communicate with Tim, a man answered but claimed he did not know Tim, and was the owner of an electrical company. “I don’t know Tim and never dealt with a Gary Rossouw nor do we have someone by that name in the company,” the man told the Daily Voice. “Last year I had the same thing, where a lady called talking about sidesteps but I knew nothing. This is my work number.”