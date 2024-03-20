Hip-hop dancer Kieron Bailey from Zeekoevlei says he is beyond excited after being selected to represent South Africa at the United Dance Organisation World Championships in the United Kingdom. The talented 15-year-old began his dance journey in 2021, joining the Jodie Jackson Dance Crew where he participated in numerous dance competitions in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

His debut competition was the Global Dance Supreme InterContinental Championship. He also showcased his skills at the Battle of the Giants in Sun City, securing a first place in the solo performance, second place in the duo showing, and third place in small groups. Since earning his Western Province colours last year, Kieron has earned the honour of representing SA as part of the All-Star team on the international stage at the World Championships in Blackpool, UK.

Kieron says: "The anticipation of representing my country on an international stage fills me with an incredible sense of excitement and pride." The competition is set to take place from 14-18 August. The family is on a mission to raise R75 000, which is needed to cover his expenses including flights and accommodation.

Kieron says: “Fundraising for the trip to the UK has been progressing steadily. We’ve been fortunate to receive support from family and friends, and efforts are ongoing to ensure we meet our goal. We deeply appreciate the generosity and assistance of all those involved in making this journey possible.” The family is appealing for any donations and assistance towards getting Kieron to the UK. Mom Ronwin Barnes adds: “I am immensely proud of my son’s remarkable journey over the past three years. Witnessing his growth and development has been truly extraordinary. Every contribution counts in making his dream a reality.”