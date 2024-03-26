There was chaos in Bonteheuwel on Monday as hundreds of community members protested in front of a teenager’s home who had been accused of raping eight children. “Child rapist!” the residents shouted as social workers and the police were called to the scene.

A resident told the Daily Voice: “Several family members have been raped and the mother of the suspect is hiding it away, but the community found out about this and they decided to protest in front of the house. “They said they don’t want him in the area. There’s a girl in the house who told a friend about this and this is how people found out.” Ward councillor Angus McKenzie said that it is alleged that “for many years” the children at the Bonteheuwel Avenue home were sexually assaulted and raped.

"Over the last few years it is believed this abuse has been taking place. I was informed about this atrocious and horrific incident on Sunday night and immediately summoned the police to the property. "I can confirm that [Monday] morning all the occupants in the property were removed while the suspect was arrested and charged with rape." McKenzie applauded the people of Bonteheuwel for standing up against this crime, but adds: "We need to start doing this for the gangsters as well, and not only for the rape cases."