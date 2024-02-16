A 19-year-old suspect has been taken in for questioning in connection with the death of Monneashia Prins of Eerste River. Police have also confirmed that the 11-year old girl had been raped.

Her body was found in a canal near Ithemba Farms last Saturday, a day after she went missing. Monneashia disappeared last Friday and was last seen wearing her grey school pants and a pink hoodie. She was last seen near Ithemba Farms in the vicinity of Blue Downs and Eerste River.

When a child’s body was found the next day, her identity was unknown to the police and cops opened an inquest docket. Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says: “The victim was covered in mud and was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.” He said a missing persons report for Monneashia was only filed last Sunday.

By Tuesday, police confirmed that the unidentified body found was that of the missing primary school learner. Twigg says: “It was established that the body that was found was that of the child that was reported missing. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.” And yesterday, Twigg confirmed that a suspect had been taken into custody for the child’s murder. He also confirmed she had been raped.