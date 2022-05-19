Liverpool forced the Premier League title race to the final day with a determined 2-1 comeback victory at Southampton on Tuesday night. The relentless Reds recovered from an early Nathan Redmond strike for the Saints to close the gap on leaders Manchester City to one point.

Now it all comes down to City against Aston Villa and Liverpool hosting Wolves on Sunday’s final day. THREAT IS ON: Jurgen Klopp And boss Jurgen Klopp kicked off the mind games, saying: “If I was in [City’s] situation, then I don’t feel like I am champion already. “We have to first win our game. It is not like we are talking about Wolves like they are not there.

“It is possible, not likely but possible. That is enough.” While the German will be hoping for a dramatic finale to fall his way, there were a klompie aksie in the showdown at St Mary’s with a team vol fringe players after resting his stars following Saturday’s FA Cup success. LEVEL: Takumi Minamino, right After Redmond’s opener, Robert Firmino had a goal disallowed for offside, before former Saints loanee Takumi Minamino equalised in the 27th minute with a shot into the top near-post corner.

And the Reds got lucky when a pinballing corner looped in off Joel Matip for the winner 23 minutes from time. With the Anfield club now 90 minutes from a possible third title of the season, Klopp hailed his fringe players for getting the job done. He adds: “Honestly, wow. These boys. [It’s] like having Ferraris in the garage and you let them out and they directly do it like this.