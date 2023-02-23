Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe says he left South Africa because of all the bad publicity because of his size. Kolbe, 29, left Western Province and the Stormers in 2017 and only once he left South Africa for Toulouse in France did he make his Springbok debut in 2018.

Proving that his 1.71m frame is not an issue by starring at the 2019 World Cup, the current Toulon fullback-cum-wing tells The Telegraph Rugby Podcast: “My main reason at the time for leaving South Africa, obviously I had started a family, was all the bad publicity I had got due to my stature and my size, people wanting me to change positions. 'He's just an incredible human, on and off the field' 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦@CheslinKolbe defends Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus following his ban last year.#TelegraphRugby — Telegraph Rugby (@TelegraphRugby) February 22, 2023 “All of that was disappointing, because I thought at the time I was playing quite well where I was based, at wing or fullback, and contributed to Western Province and the Stormers. It was quite disappointing but also a challenge that I accepted and made peace with. “I’m always going to be getting negativity regarding my stature.