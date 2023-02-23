Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe says he left South Africa because of all the bad publicity because of his size.
Kolbe, 29, left Western Province and the Stormers in 2017 and only once he left South Africa for Toulouse in France did he make his Springbok debut in 2018.
Proving that his 1.71m frame is not an issue by starring at the 2019 World Cup, the current Toulon fullback-cum-wing tells The Telegraph Rugby Podcast: “My main reason at the time for leaving South Africa, obviously I had started a family, was all the bad publicity I had got due to my stature and my size, people wanting me to change positions.
“All of that was disappointing, because I thought at the time I was playing quite well where I was based, at wing or fullback, and contributed to Western Province and the Stormers. It was quite disappointing but also a challenge that I accepted and made peace with.
“I’m always going to be getting negativity regarding my stature.
“I was all about proving people wrong at the time, that it doesn’t matter how big or small you are because this game is made for each and every person, no matter how big you are. That was a challenge I faced each and every week, with media, with coaches, with people not having the trust in me and what I can do.”
Kolbe has since gone on to be one of the biggest stars in world rugby and is in line to play for the Springboks in the World Cup in France later this year.