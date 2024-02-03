Bafana Bafana’s Ronwen Williams stopped four of Cape Verde's five spot kicks to help Bafana Bafana advance to the semi-final. South Africa and Cape Verde played an exciting Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final match in the Ivory Coast. South Africa won 2-1 on penalties.

An eventful first half saw both sides asking questions of each other with Bafana the first to ask questions of the opposition goalkeeper on nine minutes. But the Cape Verde’s Jose Dias did well to save a Teboho Mokoena shot. ⚽️ ℙ𝔼ℕ𝔸![CDATA[]]>𝕃![CDATA[]]>𝕋![CDATA[]]>𝕐 𝕊ℍ𝕆![CDATA[]]>𝕆![CDATA[]]>𝕋![CDATA[]]>𝕆![CDATA[]]>𝕌![CDATA[]]>𝕋 ⚽️



Bafana Bafana are through to the Semi-Finals!



🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 🟢![CDATA[]]>🔴![CDATA[]]>🔴![CDATA[]]>🟢#SABCSportFootball #AFCON2023 pic.twitter.com/gC4kdCCxqM — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) February 3, 2024 Shortly thereafter the South Africans stole the ball in the middle of the pitch and made a good attack that saw Themba Zwane free to take a shot from close range but the talisman scuffed it wide. There was a similar chance on the other side but Kevin Goncalves emulated Zwane by sending the ball wide of Ronwen Williams’ goals.

Somewhat against the run of play, Bafana managed to fashion an impressive build-up via some intricate passing which led to them earning a free-kick on the edge of the box after Mokoena was hacked down. He stood up to take the kick but succeeded only in smashing it against the Cape Verde defensive wall before disturbing the bats’ flying pattern with a rugby-style follow up shot. ⭐️ 𝐌![CDATA[]]>𝐀![CDATA[]]>𝐍 𝐎![CDATA[]]>𝐅 𝐓![CDATA[]]>𝐇![CDATA[]]>𝐄 𝐌![CDATA[]]>𝐀![CDATA[]]>𝐓![CDATA[]]>𝐂![CDATA[]]>𝐇 ⭐️



🗣️ "𝚆![CDATA[]]>𝚎 𝚏![CDATA[]]>𝚘![CDATA[]]>𝚞![CDATA[]]>𝚐![CDATA[]]>𝚑![CDATA[]]>𝚝 𝚜![CDATA[]]>𝚘 𝚑![CDATA[]]>𝚊![CDATA[]]>𝚛![CDATA[]]>𝚍..." ~ Bafana Bafana captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams!#SABCSportFootball #AFCON2023 pic.twitter.com/WoNGe8JzZ1 — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) February 3, 2024 Then, following a cooling break on the half-hour mark, the pendulum fully swung the Blue Sharks’ way as they dominated the game. They enjoyed a good attacking spell during which they created numerous half chances as Hugo Broos’ men strangely fought a rearguard battle courtesy of their playing with a low defensive block. They put together excellent interplay on 36 minutes but Grant Kekana snuffed their attempt. Two minutes later the Mamelodi Sundowns defender and his club teammate Mothobi Mvala looked to be at sixes abs sevens as they both half cleared the ball and were lucky Cape Verde did not punish them.