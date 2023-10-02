Cape Town Spurs are off to the worst ever PSL start following Saturday’s 3-1 iKapa derby defeat to Cape Town City. Coach Shaun Bartlett and his troops were looking to use the occasion - a battle for local bragging rights on Cape Town Stadium’s brand-new hybrid pitch - to get their first win of the season.

But after getting off to a dream start, errors from Spurs and two ruthless finishes from City ace Khanyisa Mayo left them without a log point at the bottom of the log standings after seven games. FULL TIME | Some things never change.



After some early pressure from City, the Urban Warriors drew first blood with a brilliant counter after just three minutes. Michael Morton won the ball in midfield and unleashed Chumani Butsaka through the centre of the pitch before his defensive-splitting ball allowed Ashley Cupido to compose himself and produce a left-foot finish.

But pressure was too much as City's relentless pressure was rewarded just before the break, when Rushwin Dortley blocked Taahir Goedeman's acrobatic effort with his arm and Darwin Gonzalez drew the Citizens level from the penalty spot. With their wind uitgeslaan, Spurs were on the ropes as City came at them looking for a knockout.

With 20 minutes to go, Mayo attacked the near post to steer in Gonzalez's cutback from the byline. And with five minutes left on the clock, City put their estranged cousins out of their misery, when Mayo bundled in from close range under pressure from Siyanda Msani.



🏆#DStvPrem

⚽️Kaizer Chiefs vs. Cape Town City FC

👕First Team

🗓️Tuesday 03 October 2023

🏟FNB Stadium

🕞19h30

📺SuperSport PSL

🎟R60 - Ticketpro, Spar - https://t.co/nSBHeT3ji1

🎟R220 - Family Zone Tickets

The win moved Eric Tinkler's City up to ninth in the table with 10 points from eight games, ahead of Tuesday's trip to Kaizer Chiefs.