Stellenbosch boss Steve Barker warned his manne not to fixate on record-chasing striker Peter Shalulile when they go to Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday at 3pm. Namibia ace Shalulile needs three goals to equal Collins Mbesuma’s league goals in a season haul of 25 to make history.

But Barker reckons he is not the only threat from the champions, who he believes will not be resting on their laurels, but sharpen up ahead of their May 28 Nedbank Cup against Marumo Gallants. With his Maroons still fighting to secure a top-8 finish, he says: “Obviously negating a player like Shalulile does take away a lot of the threat. 🚨 𝙉![CDATA[]]>𝙀![CDATA[]]>𝙓![CDATA[]]>𝙏 𝙈![CDATA[]]>𝘼![CDATA[]]>𝙏![CDATA[]]>𝘾![CDATA[]]>𝙃![CDATA[]]>🚨



“I wouldn’t consider that because they have so many match winners. “They are a club who chase records, so they will want to put up a big performance to allow Shalulile to hit that target.” He adds: “We are confident we can finish the season in the top half.”