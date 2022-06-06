With the Stormers and the Bulls still involved in the United Rugby Championship, with the aforementioned team hosting Ulster in their semifinal on Saturday, while the Bulls travel to Leinster, none of their players were considered as coach Jacques Nienaber will take a closer look at 17 players in the preparation camp.

The Springboks are starting their preparation for the 2022 international rugby season in Pretoria today.

Among the 17 are two uncapped players - Sharks prop Ntuthuko Mchunu and his teammate scrumhalf Grant Williams.

1️⃣7️⃣ players have been invited to the Boks' preparation camp starting in Pretoria on Monday - more here: https://t.co/NizbfpbkaV#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever pic.twitter.com/4a8Nblivw5 — Springboks (@Springboks) June 4, 2022

The 17 also includes two injured halfbacks in Bulls flyhalf Johan Goosen “with an eye on possible selection later in the season and the 2023 Rugby World Cup” according to statement released by SA Rugby and Montpellier scrumhalf Cobus Reinach.

Nienaber says of his camp squad: “We know what Grant [Williams] can do, he showed his class at our training sessions last season, and he knows our structures and systems well, while Ntuthuko [Mchunu] has really improved a lot over the last year, and we are excited to work with him after showing what he can do for the Sharks this season.”