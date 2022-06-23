The Proteas believe that their spinners will have a role to play at the T20 World Cup, regardless of the conditions in Australia that traditionally favour fast bowling. Both Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi were targeted by the Indian batters in the five match series that finished 2-2 last weekend, but Proteas head coach Mark Boucher feels there were mitigating circumstances and that discarding one or both from the starting team would not benefit the Proteas.

With the Proteas prepping for the October global showpiece, Boucher says: “India plays spin really well. They have their own way of playing it. We played them, albeit in One-Day cricket (in SA) earlier this year, in conditions that really turned, and our spinners dominated. BACKED: Ace Keshav Maharaj “We felt that was the way to go about things. India have a different pattern that they like to play against spin, especially in T20s.” Maharaj and Shamsi both conceded runs at a rate of more than 10 an over, with Shamsi lacking the potency for which he is known, as he claimed just one wicket in 10 overs across the four matches.