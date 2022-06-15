Cardoso, 33, was let go at the end of last season alongside the likes of Bernard Parker, Leonardo Castro and Lebogang Manyama as Chiefs initiated a revamp of their squad.

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso says some players pitched up gesuip at training during his seven-year stay at the Naturena.

Of his time at Chiefs, Cardoso tells Marawa Sports Worldwide: “The biggest downfall for the period I was there was the quality of signings. You bring in NFD players and free agents, they’re passionate yes, but some of them just want to earn a salary. “You can see it on the field and some players just arrive to training under the influence of alcohol," he said.

“I hope they can fix it, they have the finances and can be a great force of football again and I hope they end their seven year drought for trophies.”

I felt this. @D_cardoso_7 wish you all the best man. I hope you find a team soon. Thanks bra @robertmarawa for these interviews. We get to know the person behind the brand. pic.twitter.com/IUNqj7hNnc — ADEMOLA (@Afrixion) June 15, 2022

[email protected]