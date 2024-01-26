Bafana Bafana will have to conquer the top team in Africa – Morocco – if they want to make it to the African Cup of Nations quarter-finals in Ivory Coast. But coach Hugo Broos is nie bang nie and believes his “family” will stiek uit when they face the World Cup semifinalists in the Round of 16 next Tuesday.

South Africa booked their place in the last 16 with a goalless draw in their final Group E match against Tunisia on Wednesday night, knocking out the Eagles of Carthage – who then sacked coach Jalel Kadri in the aftermath. Bafana finished second in the group next to Mali, with Namibia also qualifying from the group as one of the best third-placed teams. Of reaching the playoffs, Broos says: “It is a very happy coach sitting behind this microphone. Not only because we qualified, but the performance. The coach can be satisfied when he sees boys fighting on the pitch and doing what he’s asked.

“The coach can be happy when he sees the players on the bench do all they can do to support the teammates on the field. I saw all of this, I saw a family, a team who wanted just one thing and that is to advance… “After 90 minutes, South Africa deserved to be in the next round.” Asked about the upcoming round and their objective, he adds: “The objective will be the highest objectives, anything is possible…”