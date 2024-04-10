Paris St Germain and Barcelona’s clash at Parc des Princes is the pick of tonight’s 9pm Champions League quarterfinal first legs. The two European giants have met 12 times in the competition, with each span winning four times and playing to four draws.

This goal-blessed fixture promises to be as unpredictable as ever. With 23 goals for Barca and PSG contributing 21, this match-up has produced a whopping 44 goals at an average of 3.66 strikes a game. And with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski leading the line for the hosts and visitors, respectively, die ding is reg om te ruk. To make dinge even more spicy, PSG’s former Barca winger Ousmane Dembele is set to play a key role.

The Parisians’ boss Luis Enrique – who coached the Blaugrana to the 2015 title in now-coach Xavi’s final match for club – has hinted that he would deploy Dembele more centrally to devastate the opposition defence. He says: “I think we will see an even better version of Ousmane playing through the middle “What he creates is very positive for the team and he is a player who almost can’t be stopped.”