On the ultimate high after slaaning West Ham 5-2 and klapping Liverpool 1-0 in their last two Premier League matches, Crystal Palace will be honger to add another notch to their belt against Newcastle tonight. Opening their doors to the Magpies at Selhurst Park tonight at 9pm, Palace are hunting for a first win against the Toon in six league outings.

According to double hero in their last outing, Jean-Philippe Mateta, coach Oliver Glasner is the man met die plan that got them to 14th on the table now. Mateta says of their improvement under the Austrian: “We just listen to him and we try to do it on the pitch.” Sixth-placed Newcastle, meanwhile, are also on a good run, beating Tottenham 4-0 and Fulham 1-0 in their last two matches.