Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has reportedly agreed to join Saudi Arabia club Al-Ittihad. According to the UK’s Daily Mail, the 33-year-old Belgian is believed to have agreed personal terms with the club coached by former Manchester United and France defender Laurent Blanc.

If he joins, De Bruyne will team up with Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante, who is reportedly a West Ham United target. De Bruyne hinted last month that he could leave City, telling Belgian publication Het Laatste Nieuws: “I still have one year left on my contract, so I have to think about what could happen. “My eldest is now eight years old and knows nothing but England. He also asks how long I will play for City. Once the moment comes, we will have to deal with it...

"At my age you have to be open to everything. You're talking about incredible amounts of money in what may be the end of my career. Sometimes you have to think about that."

pic.twitter.com/QDFwTz52b5 — Ittihad Club (@ittihad_en) July 18, 2024 With De Bruyne’s City contract coming to an end at the end of next season, it is believed that the Saudi club and the Citizens still have to come to terms on a transfer fee. While there is the possibility of a big exit in the blue half of Manchester, town rivals United believe they signed a gem in 18-year-old defender Leny Yoro, who debuted in a 2-0 friendly win over Rangers in Scotland on Saturday.