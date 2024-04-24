With former Springbok coach and Stormers defence coach Jacques Nienaber as their director of rugby, they already have some insider knowledge of the culture of the Kaapse span.

Leinster have made an in-depth study of the Stormers ahead of Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash at Cape Town Stadium.

Coach Leo Cullen, though, adds: “The Stormers aren’t going to make it easy. They will be disappointed with how things went on the weekend - a lot of people expected them to beat the Ospreys…

“The Stormers we’ve watched a hell of a lot of because they were on our side in the pool stages of the Champions Cup as well, so we were planning on Stormers or La Rochelle [in the quarterfinal]...

“It’s going to be a great challenge at a great stadium, they are a proper rugby franchise and team. It’s going to be a serious challenge for us.”