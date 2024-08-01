Stormers ace Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has made such an impact on Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus that the mentor reckons he could one day lead the national side. The 22-year-old flyhalf is still a groentjie at international level, having played just four Tests for the Springboks as a replacement this year.

But Erasmus has seen enough of the utility back to know what he is about, after picking him for the South Africa ‘A’ team that played two tour games against Munster and Bristol Bears in 2022. Having also captained the country at junior level, Erasmus, who was South Africa’s director of rugby at the time and also indirectly responsible for that team, says: “We knew of him through our systems and junior programmes and how he is captaincy material…” The race for current captain Siya Kolisi’s successor is heating up, with the leader now aged 33.

Some of the names that have been thrown into the hat are over 30s stars Lukhanyo Am, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Bongi Mbonambi and Eben Etzebeth as well as Salmaan Moerat, 26, who led the team against Portugal. BRIGHT FUTURE: Rassie Erasmus Meanwhile, calls for Feinberg-Mngomezulu to get his first Test start ahead of next week’s Rugby Championship opener against Australia are getting louder. But Erasmus is calling for patience, saying ahead of their departure for Australia yesterday: “We were all pleasantly surprised when we went down to 14 men [in the game against Portugal]…