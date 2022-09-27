Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has warned Cheslin Kolbe that he will have to stiek uit wild on their end-of-year tour to Europe to regain his No.14 Green and Gold jumper. Kolbe suffered a broken jaw against Wales in July and has missed the hele Rugby Championship because of it.

In his absence, Kurt-Lee Arendse stepped up to take the No.14 jersey, before he was suspended for a gevaarlike aerial contest against New Zealand’s Jordie Barrett in Nelspruit in their first Rugby Championship match of the season. RIGHT STUFF: Canan Moodie The Boks then turned to Jesse Kriel, who suffered a concussion against the All Blacks at Ellis Park, before trying out Warrick Gelant at 14 against Australia in Adelaide. They then made the find of the season thus far, handing young Canan Moodie, 19, his debut against Australia in Sydney and the youngster has not yet given it back, playing in both the wins against Argentina after that.