Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has warned Cheslin Kolbe that he will have to stiek uit wild on their end-of-year tour to Europe to regain his No.14 Green and Gold jumper.
Kolbe suffered a broken jaw against Wales in July and has missed the hele Rugby Championship because of it.
In his absence, Kurt-Lee Arendse stepped up to take the No.14 jersey, before he was suspended for a gevaarlike aerial contest against New Zealand’s Jordie Barrett in Nelspruit in their first Rugby Championship match of the season.
The Boks then turned to Jesse Kriel, who suffered a concussion against the All Blacks at Ellis Park, before trying out Warrick Gelant at 14 against Australia in Adelaide.
They then made the find of the season thus far, handing young Canan Moodie, 19, his debut against Australia in Sydney and the youngster has not yet given it back, playing in both the wins against Argentina after that.
⚡ Kurt-Lee Arendse was back with a bang on Saturday, but he is now looking forward: "It will be important to leave SA in form and with confidence..." - more here: https://t.co/AT4oPZq7Vq#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever pic.twitter.com/MD9BYQ3x20— Springboks (@Springboks) September 26, 2022
With Sbu Nkosi also on the road to recovery after long-term injury, competition for places for Kolbe’s jersey is heating up.
And the coach says: “Even a guy like Chelsin [Kolbe], he needs to put in some proper performances now. I don’t think Canan [Moodie] or Kurt-Lee [Arendse] has done anything wrong when they were on the field.
“But we all know the quality of a guy like Cheslin, so yes it would be nice to have him back with us at the end of the year tour. But this is one position where some young guys broke through in the Rugby Championship.”