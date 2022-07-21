Grootbek English journalist Piers Morgan reckons Cristiano Ronaldo is klaar gespeel with Manchester United.
Ronaldo is yet to link up with Erik ten Hag and his Red Devils teammates with the Premier League kicking off in two weeks’ time and it’s been claimed that he has told the club that he wants to leave.
Ten Hag has, however, said the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is going nowhere.
But Morgan says the 37-year-old has told him n ander storie.
He tells TalkSport: “I have had quite a lot of contact in the last week.
“I certainly think it’d be highly unlikely if Cristiano Ronaldo plays another game for Manchester United. I just think mentally he's moved on.
“It’s for him to say what he feels but if you're asking me then I don't think he's going to stay at Manchester United.”
Morgan, a notorious Arsenal fan, adds: “I think he could end up somewhere quite surprising.
“Arsenal fans listening should know I'm doing everything in my power to try and persuade him to come to Arsenal.”
