The Stormers face uncharted territory when they take on the Glasgow Warriors in Saturday’s quarterfinal of the United Rugby Championship at Scotstoun Stadium at 8.30pm. Because in their 26-year history as a franchise the Stormers have never been able to win an away knockout game in any form of competition.

The first time was back in 2004 when a Gert Smal-coached side reached the semifinals of the then-Super 12, only to get klapped 27-16 by the Crusaders in Christchurch. In their first season of the European Champions Cup, the Kapenaars also came out second best as Exeter Chiefs beat them 42-17. No pressure: John Dobson. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix Yet under the coaching of John Dobson, the Stormers have gone on to give the middel vinger to historic results.

Like the fact that – before their first URC season in 2021/22 – they usually choked in playoffs in front of their fans. But Dobson en sy manskap proved everyone wrong by winning the inaugural URC title at home, although the next season narrowly lost the final to Munster. Bring the noise, Warrior Nation🏟️



General sale for our massive @URCOfficial quarter-final against @THESTORMERS this Saturday is now open!



Book your tickets now and help us make Scotstoun a sell-out! https://t.co/pGDedJLdpp#WhateverItTakes ⚔️🛡️ pic.twitter.com/VPdD5onoPp — Glasgow Warriors (@GlasgowWarriors) June 4, 2024 Now Dobson and his team want to go out and prove their detractors wrong again when they take on a Glasgow side they have never been able to beat at Scotstoun.