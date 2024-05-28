The Stormers received a triple boost ahead of their United Rugby Championship match against the Lions in Cape Town, with versatile Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu cleared to play and two others returning from injury.

There were fears that he, like teammate Damian Willemse (also finger injury), could be out for the rest of the season, with Willemse tearing ligaments and having to undergo surgery.

BLOW: Assistant Dawie Snyman. Picture: Bryan Keane/INPHO/Shutterstock

Stormers attack coach Dawie Snyman, however, reveals that Willemse is the only unavailable player for the Stormers, as outside back Ben Loader and scrumhalf Paul de Wet are also available for selection.

Snyman, however, knows it will be moeilik to replace Willemse and says: “[It] is a massive blow, you know. He brings a lot of leadership to the group. We have got other options like Wandisile [Simelane] that can go into [outside] centre and Sacha who has played [at inside centre] before.