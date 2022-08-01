The Proteas wrapped up the three-match T20I series against England 2-1 on Sunday night, beating their hosts by 90 runs at the Rose Bowl in Hampshire. After losing the first match by 41 runs, South Africa bounced back on Friday to level the series with a 58-run win.

And with the ODI series decider having rained out, leaving the two teams tied at 1-1, rain again threatened the 20-over decider. TOP SPIN: Tabraiz Shamsi spinned England After being put in to bat first, South Africa lost opener Quinton de Kock (0) with the third ball of the innings when he dragged a David Willey delivery (3/25) onto his stumps. Rain then forced the players off the field with SA on 35/1, albeit briefly.

When play resumed, it was all SA, as De Kock’s opening partner Reeza Hendricks scored 70 off 50 balls and shared a 55-run second wicket partnership Rilee Rossouw (31 off 18). Introducing the #Proteas all-time leading T20I wicket-taker - @shamsi90 👑#BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/pLWaAhbI3e — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 31, 2022 Aiden Markram also added an unbeaten 51 runs in the middle order off 36 balls, while captain David Miller’s 22 off nine balls helped the visitors to 191/5 in their 20 overs. In reply, England found SA’s bowling attack at their ruthless best.