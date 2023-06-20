The Stormers have signed former London Irish utility back Ben Loader on a two-year contract according to reports in the UK. While the Cape franchise can’t make any announcements regarding new signings while they are under administration, a The Rugby Paper in the UK reports: “Ben Loader is moving to South Africa this summer and will play in the United Rugby Championship after signing for the Stormers following the demise of London Irish two weeks ago.

“The 24-year-old winger put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Cape Town outfit…” Loader, who can also play fullback, signed a new contract with London Irish in January this year. But he’s been without a club since the Irish became the third English Premiership team to be thrown out by the England Rugby Union in eight months after failing to pay their players and proving they had a financially viable future.

They follow Wasps and Worcester as the clubs to have gone down in recent times. Cape fans might remember Loader as the player who got an unfortunate straight red card for his high tackle on Stormers pivot Manie Libbok in their clash in London in January. The brother of Porto FC forward, Danny Loader believes he plays his best rugby when he is happy and that could be one of the reasons he chose the Mother City, with the Stormers playing “to make the Kaapse mense smile.”