A statement released by the French club on Monday reads: “The Rugby Club Toulonnais and Cheslin Kolbe have decided by mutual agreement to release each other from their commitments at the end of the 2022-2023 season. This allows Cheslin Kolbe to commit to a new project from the 2023-2024 season.

“Cheslin Kolbe is expected to announce his future destination soon.”

Where will Springbok Cheslin Kolbe end up after leaving Toulon? Stormers say they can’t afford him



By @Leighton_K https://t.co/7YM9iBBr98 — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) May 29, 2023

Kolbe was linked with a return to the Mother City last year, while he is also wanted by clubs in Japan where a number of Springboks are plying their trade.

An emotional couple of weeks it has been for me and my family.

Some people might not understand, neither do I, but as I was told "its a business"

To put my feelings aside.

Despite it all, I have tried my best.

Sometimes our plans don't always align with God's plans for us. pic.twitter.com/uHzVXQ5FTG — Cheslin Kolbe (@CheslinKolbe) May 29, 2023

Kolbe, 29, adds of his decision: “I would like to thank the club, my teammates and all the supporters for the opportunity given to me to play in Toulon during these two seasons and which I appreciated very much. I would have liked to stay in Toulon but the financial constraints of the clubs and the injuries made things difficult”.