Aston Villa completed the permanent signing of Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho on Thursday in a deal the La Liga club said is worth €20 million. The Brazilian has impressed since arriving at Villa on loan in January after struggling to make an impact at Barcelona.

Barca confirmed the transfer includes a 50 percent sell-on clause if Coutinho leaves Villa. The former Liverpool star, who has scored four times and contributed three assists for Villa, has agreed a contract that runs until 2026. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/jLlBNODZfC — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 12, 2022 "This is a brilliant signing for Aston Villa," Villa boss Steven Gerrard told the club's website.

"Phil is a model professional and his impact on the group has been very clear since he joined in January. "With the way he conducts himself on and off the pitch, he's also a valuable role model for our younger players who can only benefit from his experience. "As we look to build towards next season, it is incredible to work at a club that executes its business so decisively and smoothly."

The moment when Aston Villa CEO Christian Purslow confirmed the permanent signing of Philippe Coutinho! ✅ pic.twitter.com/wDF7hrQIyD — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 12, 2022 Coutinho joined Barcelona from Liverpool in 2018 in a deal worth £146 million. But, although he was a member of two title-winning teams at Barca, he never recaptured his Liverpool form. Coutinho, who spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Bayern Munich, scored 26 goals in 106 appearances for Barca.