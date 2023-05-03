Saru raked in the geld on the back of joining northern-hemisphere competitions, the United Rugby Championship plus the European Champions and Challenge Cups.

The South African Rugby Union (Saru) on Tuesday announced a “minor deficit” despite record revenues of helse R1.54bn in 2022.

According to Saru, group revenues increased significantly to R1.54bn (2021 – R1.28bn) thanks principally to increases in broadcasting (R828m from R654m) and sponsorship (R396m from R222m) income.

Despite record broadcasting and sponsorship revenues, SA Rugby still reported a minor deficit for 2022 - more here: https://t.co/zeqY0MtZuV 🏉 pic.twitter.com/ksTTnYXs0T — Springboks (@Springboks) May 2, 2023

Saru, however, revealed a pre-tax deficit of R2.62m included expenditure of R330m in mostly travelling costs to and from Europe.

At Tuesday’s Saru AGM, SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer also claimed that a more-representative Springbok team has drive commercial interest in the Boks to levels never seen before.