It might still only be pre-season, but Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag is already worried about his attack as they gear up to face Arsenal in the United States on Saturday night at 11pm. United beat Lyon 1-0 in a pre-season friendly in Scotland on Wednesday thanks to a second-half strike from replacement midfielder Donny van de Beek.

Speaking of their performance ahead of Saturday’s match, Ten Hag tells MUTV: “I have seen a lot of positives. So it was enjoyable to watch, it was how we want to see our team - front foot, lot of dynamics, be aggressive - so it was a very good game. Old rivalry, New Jersey 📍



Coming soon: United 🆚 Arsenal 👊#MUFC || #MUTOUR23 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 20, 2023 “So, first half, how we started, three massive chances from the start but that is straight, the criticism, you have to score, you have to net. That was already our problem last year and we have to realise that, we have to be more ruthless and clinical in those situations.” Arsenal, meanwhile, were at their ruthless best, smashing an MLS All Stars team 5-0 with Gabriel Jesus, Jorginho, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and new signing Kai Havertz all klapping.

Gunners coach Mikel Arteta believes the addition of Havertz from Chelsea is giving his attack another dimension. Gunner: Kai Havertz, centre.Picture credit: Brad Mills Arteta says of the German: “He gives us something different. His height, for example, he can be a target man if we need to beat the press. He’s playing at centre attacking midfield for now but I’m sure throughout the season he’ll be used in different positions.” United, meanwhile, will be looking to unveil new goalkeeper Andre Onana if he completes his £43m move from Inter Milan in time to stop Havertz and co. from going bos in front of goal again.