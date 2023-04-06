The annual Under-19 tournament kicked off on Wednesday at Erica Park in Belhar.

Mzansi’s biggest youth football showcase, the Bayhill Premier Cup, is set to rock the Easter Weekend innie Kaap again.

Over the coming days, it will be a battle to get to the finals before the stars of the future head to Athlone Stadium for Monday’s big-stage finals day.

Our new Head of Youth, Jean-Pierre Farrugia, will lead us at this year's edition of the Bayhill Premier Cup, which gets underway later today.



Best of luck to JP and his boys, bring it home 💪 — Stellenbosch FC

The prestigious U19 competition has been a launchpad to the top of South African football for countless players, including new Bafana Bafana hotshot Mihlali Mayambela.

And this year’s edition promises to be no different, with dozens of scouts – including South Africa U17 chief scout David Nyathi – in attendance to find our future stars.