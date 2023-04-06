Mzansi’s biggest youth football showcase, the Bayhill Premier Cup, is set to rock the Easter Weekend innie Kaap again.
The annual Under-19 tournament kicked off on Wednesday at Erica Park in Belhar.
Over the coming days, it will be a battle to get to the finals before the stars of the future head to Athlone Stadium for Monday’s big-stage finals day.
Our new Head of Youth, Jean-Pierre Farrugia, will lead us at this year's edition of the Bayhill Premier Cup, which gets underway later today.
Best of luck to JP and his boys, bring it home
The prestigious U19 competition has been a launchpad to the top of South African football for countless players, including new Bafana Bafana hotshot Mihlali Mayambela.
And this year’s edition promises to be no different, with dozens of scouts – including South Africa U17 chief scout David Nyathi – in attendance to find our future stars.
Tournament administrator PJ Williams hopes the laaities bring their A-game, saying: “The level of football is high this year and we have 46 scout accreditations released.
“So the opportunity for our youth is very apparent.”
#BayhillPremierCup 2023 have finally came to our screen's the first action start on Wednesday.
The Bayhill will feature some of Gauteng’s finest youth academies, with Williams adding that the local teams and defending champions Cape Town Spurs will have their work cut out for them.
He explains: “We are very keen to see the two teams from Namibia, Athletic Club and Windhoek Gymnasium.
Wishing the young lads good luck today against Hazendal AFC in the Bayhill Premier Cup!
Kick off at 13h45
“Our upcountry entries like Sundowns, SuperSport and AmaTuks seem to have prepared well this year.
“Our local clubs are very optimistic about the event and have taken the challenge to the academies and professional teams.”