Cape Town City boss Eric Tinkler urged his players to kick on and finish the season on a high.
The Citizens hosts AmaZulu at Cape Town Stadium on a 5.30pm on Easter Sunday PSL clash, having held champions Mamelodi Sundowns to a goalless draw at Loftus on Tuesday night, despite having Brice Ambina sent off after two yellow cards.
And Tinkler reckons his fifth-placed side have a new spring in their step after returning to action from the international break as they look to close the four-point gap to the top four.
With Sundowns confirmed #DStvPrem champions on Saturday night, the attention turns the trio of Pirates, SuperSport and Chiefs and their race for the CAF Champions League.— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 3, 2023
After the midweek goalless stalemate, he says: “What we’ve worked on in the last 10 days is a positive mindset, a positive mentality.
“We want to get back to our principles of being a football-playing side - playing out from the back and controlling games.”
City will be looking to take advantage of an AmaZulu side, who have re-deployed head coach Romain Folz as technical director and promoted assistant coach Ayanda Dlamini to the helm, with the team four points above the relegation zone.
