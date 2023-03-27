He left the field in the first half after scoring a try in Toulon’s win over Lyon. The 29-year-old is suspected to have suffered a sprained ankle as he bounced off the ground after diving to touch down.

Springbok management and fans are houing duimvas for star Cheslin Kolbe to make a vinnige recovery after he was carted off the pitch on Saturday with a suspected ankle injury for club side Toulon.

Kolbe, who earned the last of his 24 Test caps in November, was in tears as a golf buggy carried him to the stands, a worrying image with this year’s World Cup in France less than six months away.

South Africa's Cheslin Kolbe was carted off the pitch on Saturday with an injury during Toulon's French Top 14 game at Lyon. | @Sport24news https://t.co/57ABCKfoQH — News24 (@News24) March 26, 2023

But, Toulon coach Pierre Mignoni says: “There is no fracture to report, we are apparently talking about a sprain. We are waiting for tests to determine the severity. We need Ches.”

Kolbe scored a famous try in the 2019 World Cup final to help the Bokke clinch their third world title, and his withdrawal would deal a big blow to South Africa’s 2023 plans.