Two tries in quick succession in the second half helped the Blitzboks secure a 17-7 win over Canada in their Cape Town Sevens opener on Day 1 on Friday evening. On the back of their fourth consecutive win in Dubai the previous week, Sandile Ngcobo’s team would have wanted to get their home campaign started in winning fashion.

They did just that as they outscored a Canada side, that would have been confident of causing an upset on the day, by three tries to one. Winning start to the tournament - 17-7 over Canada. pic.twitter.com/9oJ35DFziP — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) December 9, 2022 Canada began well and struck first when they made use of the full width of the field as Alex Russell went over the try line with two minutes of the half remaining. The home side were quick to react as Muller du Plessis went over in the corner. Canada went into the break 7-5 up.

After a tough first half, the home side bounced back in the second half; first through some magic from Shilton van Wyk, before Ryan Oosthuizen took advantage of the Canadians fumbling a kick-off. “Tricky Ricky” Ricardo Duarttee converted the kick to make it 17-7, which is how it ended. South Africa will be hoping to take that momentum into their next game when they take on Fiji on Saturday morning, before taking on France in the last pool game at 5pm.

Point-scorers South Africa 17 — Tries: Muller du Plessis, Shilton van Wyk, Ryan Oosthuizen; Conversion: Ricardo Duarttee Canada 7 — Try: Alex Russell; Conversion: Brock Webster