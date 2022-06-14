The Premier League’s top two teams made the first two big moves of the transfer window on Monday, both signing two of world football’s brightest hotshots. Champions Manchester City unveiled £51m yster Erling Haaland after his move from Borussia Dortmund, while Benfica confirmed that Prem runners-up Liverpool shook on an £85m deal for their forward Darwin Nunez.

Haaland follows in the footsteps of his father Alf-Inge, who played for City during his playing days and will join the Club on 1 July after penning a five-year deal. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darwin Nuñez Ribeiro (@darwin_n9) The 21-year-old Norwegian has already scored 135 senior goals for club and country, making him one of the most wanted players in the game. His goals will likely prove vital in another title battle with Nunez and Liverpool, who City beat by one point last season.

Uruguayan Nunez, 22, joins the Reds from Benfica in a deal that is set to rise to a club-record fee. Official and here we go confirmed!Darwin Núñez, new Liverpool player on a permanent deal from Benfica. 🚨![CDATA[]]>📑 #LFC



Benfica statement confirms “deal now signed for €75m fee plus add-ons to reach €100m package”.



Núñez will sign until 2028, medical today.



Never been in doubt. pic.twitter.com/DEroWLCBH7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2022 The lanky hitman was set for a medical at Melwood yesterday, after the Portuguese giants confirmed the sale via a club statement. It reads: “Benfica informs… that it has reached an agreement with Liverpool FC for the transfer of all rights to the player Darwin Nunez for the amount of €75million.

“The agreement includes add-ons, so the total amount of the sale could reach €100m. HE'S HERE! 💙 pic.twitter.com/JuZEtzTWbv — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 13, 2022 “It also informs that said agreement is dependent on the conclusion of contract of the player with Liverpool FC.” With 70 senior goals, Nunez impressed coach Jurgen Klopp with two strikes in their 6-4 Champions League quarterfinal aggregate win last season.

With Nunez joining Luis Diaz, who signed from Porto at the start of the year, in the Reds’ attack, the futures of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino remain a big question mark as the Reds gear up for the new season. Ready to light up the North! 🏠![CDATA[]]>🌌#ManCity pic.twitter.com/XubuDqEUMC — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 13, 2022 Erling Braut Haaland Born: 21 July 2000 (age 21)

Clubs and goals: Molde (2017–2018) Games: 50 (20 goals) RB Salzburg (2018–2020) Games: 27 (29 goals)

Borussia Dortmund (2020–2022) Games: 89 (86 goals) Darwin Nunez Born: 24 June 1999 (age 22)