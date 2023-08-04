The Gunners take on Pep Guardiola’s treble winners in English football’s traditional curtain-raiser, with Nketiah set to lead the line after coach Mikel Arteta revealed that Gabriel Jesus will miss the start of the Premier League campaign after an emergency procedure on his knee this week.

Arsenal hitman Eddie Nketiah has his sights set on gunning down Manchester City and lifting the season’s first piece of silverware in Sunday’s 4pm Community Shield clash at Wembley.

And having scored as captain in Wednesday night’s Emirates Cup 5-4 penalty shootout win over Monaco after a 1-1 draw in their final pre-season game at the Emirates Stadium, Nketiah is ready to go out all guns blazing.

He tells the club website: “[We have a] chance to start the season well with a trophy in our hands. We’re looking forward [to it]... and hopefully get the win.”

Meanwhile, City are drukking to finalise the £77m move of Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig ahead of the game.