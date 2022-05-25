As it stands, Benzema are on 15 strikes - two behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s tally of 17 for Los Blancos in the 2013-14 season.

Karim Benzema glo vas that he can klap a hattrick against Liverpool for Real Madrid in the Champions League final to set a new record for most goals scored in a single campaign.

Needing a hattrick to pass Ronaldo, Benzema warns the Reds: “Records will always exist, and they are there to be broken.

“For me, what matters the most is to give it my all on the pitch to help my team win; if I can score or assist goals, that’s important, but the most important thing is to step on the pitch and win the game.”

Asked about his favourite goal of the 15 strikes to date, the tournament’s top scorer says: “My favourite goal this season? They’re all good and important. The most beautiful is maybe the third goal against PSG or the penalty against Manchester City, but the header against Chelsea was good too because it was a beautiful play.”