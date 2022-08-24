Springbok right wing Warrick Gelant says his roles and responsibilities remain the same in the team, despite being moved from fullback to right wing for Saturday’s Rugby Championship match against Australia in Adelaide. Gelant is South Africa’s fourth right wing in six Tests this year, with Cheslin Kolbe (jaw), Jesse Kriel (concussion) and Kurt-Lee Arendse (suspended) all unavailable.

Added to this, the Springboks also have Sbu Nkosi on the comeback trail after a lengthy spell on the sidelines. CHANGES: Jacques Nienaber Gelant, 27, is therefore the fifth-choice right wing. Also behind Damian Willemse and Willie le Roux in the fullback pecking order, the Boogeyman, as he’s known, will take any opportunity he gets to impress and possibly stake a claim for a permanent spot in coach Jacques Nienaber’s matchday squad.

After making his Springbok debut in 2017 already, Gelant will only play in his 11th Test on Saturday and has found himself in and out of the national team’s plans over the years. But he is going all-out to change that, despire playing out of position on the right side of the field. PARTNER UP: Damian Willemse Gelant says: “It’s an amazing opportunity to show off different skills of my game. It is an opportunity to show what I can do in different roles, so I’m looking forward to it.”

According to Gelant his responsibilities won’t change much, with the Boogeyman adding: “It’s just the number on my back that is different.” 🗣️ Warrick Gelant: "The Wallabies pose a different threat to the other teams we have faced" - more here: https://t.co/pgK5MHskcb#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #AUSvRSA #CastleRugbyChampionship pic.twitter.com/F3lADvcCrR — Springboks (@Springboks) August 23, 2022 Asked whether he is desperate to push for a spot at next year’s World Cup, Gelant says: “It just happens to be that the World Cup is next year. Every single Test you play for the Boks you are desperate. It’s a very big honour to be in this team again, and the emphasis falls on again. “To play for the Boks is special enough [for me to be desperate to stay in the team].”