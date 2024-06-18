Lions fullback Quan Horn slept and “missed” his call-up to the Springbok squad and only got to learn of it the following day. The 22-year-old who is in line to make his debut for the South African national team in a one-off Test against Wales at Twickenham this weekend, explains: “It’s a funny story how everything happened.

“After that Stormers game [on June 1], I went straight to bed because I was very tired and switched my phone off. pic.twitter.com/nkhD0zN9c1 — Springboks (@Springboks) June 12, 2024 “The next morning, I woke up and there were a lot of missed calls, messages, and everything. I didn’t know what was happening. I checked the messages and saw everyone saying ‘Congratulations’. “Then my dad phoned me and said ‘Well done, but the hard work starts now. Being selected is not always (it) – you will be in the mix, but you have to work hard to stay there … that is the hardest thing’.