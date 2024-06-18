Lions fullback Quan Horn slept and “missed” his call-up to the Springbok squad and only got to learn of it the following day.
The 22-year-old who is in line to make his debut for the South African national team in a one-off Test against Wales at Twickenham this weekend, explains: “It’s a funny story how everything happened.
“After that Stormers game [on June 1], I went straight to bed because I was very tired and switched my phone off.
June 12, 2024
“The next morning, I woke up and there were a lot of missed calls, messages, and everything. I didn’t know what was happening. I checked the messages and saw everyone saying ‘Congratulations’.
“Then my dad phoned me and said ‘Well done, but the hard work starts now. Being selected is not always (it) – you will be in the mix, but you have to work hard to stay there … that is the hardest thing’.
“He also said he was proud of me, and that I just need to keep my head down and keep on working.”
The former Paarl Boys’ High star adds of his chance to rub shoulders with the cream of the crop in SA: “I am not complete as a player, but there are a lot of areas of my game I can develop. I want to improve everything I bring to the table, and the Springboks can help me do that.”