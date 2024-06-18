To celebrate Sunday’s Youth Day, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus must give some of the rookies in his squad a chance to play when they face Wales this weekend. The world-champion Springboks have nothing to lose when they take the field at at Twickenham and that’s why I’d like to see Erasmus be brave with his team selection - especially with his bench.

Erasmus has already shown his hand by picking 11 uncapped players in his 35-man squad for the Test and will trim that down to his matchday on Tuesday. Time to kick on: Three-cap Aphelele Fassi. Picture: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix When naming his squad, Erasmus said they “anticipate that there will be a few players making their Test debuts in that match...” Nou ja toe, the next World Cup is four years from now, so let’s be bold and blood those youngsters - regardless of what happens on the scoreboard.

Yes, it will be unfair to play all of them at once and expect them to deliver at the highest level at the same time and that’s why you need experienced players in key positions to help settle the nerves and get the best out of the jongmanne. So from the squad he has chosen, who would I like to see picked? Let’s see. The back-three could be a problem in terms of experience, with the regulars either injured or unavailable. That leaves the door open for former Paarl Boys High learner and Lions No.15 Quan Horn - the only specialist fullback in the squad - to debut alongside three-cap wing Aphelele Fassi and fellow greenhorn Edwill van der Merwe. At least Horn and Van der Merwe have played together at the Lions.

Talent: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu. Picture: @Springboks on X Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu could also come into the reckoning here as a 15 and will probably add more stability, but with his ability to cover multiple position he will be a better fit in this particular team off the bench. The midfield partnership of Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel with Libbok at 10 and Faf de Klerk at nine will open the door for rookies such as Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Siya Masuku and either Morne van den Berg or Grant Williams to come off the bench. Up front, Evan Roos should be a shoo-in to start at No.8 alongside flankers Pieter-Steph du Toit and Kwagga Smith in the backrow, while Eben Etzebeth and Franco Mostert will in all likelihood man the second row.

With an experienced front row of Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx or Bongi Mbonambi and Ox Nche, the Boks can once again be bold on the bench by selecting players such as Phepsi Buthelezi, Andre-Hugo Venter, Ntuthuko Mchunu and Salmaan Moerat on the bench. My Bok squad for Wales: 15 Quan Horn, 14 Aphelele Fassi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Grant Williams, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Ox Nche.