BY VOICE SPORTS TEAM
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi missed out on winning the Comeback of the Year award at the Laureus Sports Awards on Monday evening.
Instead, that honour went to Simone Biles after a sensational return to gymnastics following a two-year hiatus.
The Springboks were also up for the Team of the Year award, but were pipped in Madrid by Spain’s Women’s Football Team.
The big winner on the night, though, was tennis ace Novak Djokovic, who won the Sportsman of the Year award for the fifth time.
Of the achievement, Djokovic says: “I am incredibly honoured to have won my fifth Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award. I think back to 2012, when I won it for the first time as a 24-year-old. I am very proud to be here 12 years later, reflecting on a year that brought me and my fans a lot of excitement and success…”
LAUREUS AWARDS WINNERS
Sportsman of the Year Award: Novak Djokovic
Sportswoman of the Year Award: Aitana Bonmatí
World Team of the Year Award: Spain Women’s Football Team
World Breakthrough of the Year Award: Jude Bellingham
World Comeback of the Year Award: Simone Biles
Sport for Good Award: Fundación Rafa Nadal
World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award: Diede de Groot
World Action Sportsperson of the Year Award: Arisa Trew