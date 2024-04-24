Springboks captain Siya Kolisi missed out on winning the Comeback of the Year award at the Laureus Sports Awards on Monday evening.

Instead, that honour went to Simone Biles after a sensational return to gymnastics following a two-year hiatus.

The Springboks were also up for the Team of the Year award, but were pipped in Madrid by Spain’s Women’s Football Team.

The big winner on the night, though, was tennis ace Novak Djokovic, who won the Sportsman of the Year award for the fifth time.