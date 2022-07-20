Arsenal are continuing their raid on coach Mikel Arteta’s former club Manchester City by striking a deal for Ukrainian Oleksandr Zinchenko. The Gunners will reportedly fork out £32m for the versatile 25-year-old, who can play as a leftback and midfielder.

According to reports, City will receive a guaranteed fee of £30m, plus a potential £2m in add-ons. MAIN MAN: Gabriel Jesus, right With a medical set in the US for later this week, Arsenal hope to have Zinchenko in the squad before their pre-season tour ends, with a match against Orlando City tomorrow and Sunday’s clash with Chelsea. Gunners’ former City assistant coach Arteta has already brought striker Gabriel Jesus in from his previous club in the current window.

Claims in the UK media suggest that City will use the funds to recruit Brighton wingback Marc Cucurella as a replacement. AIMING HIGH: No.1 Ramsdale Zinchenko’s imminent reunion with Jesus and the arrival of goalkeeper Matt Turner, Brazilian teen Marquinhos, Porto playmaker Fabio Vieira and the return of France centreback William Saliba from loan, the Gunners are aiming high. Having missed out on Champions League qualification by one place last term, Arsenal No.1 Aaron Ramsdale says returning to Europe’s elite competition after a six-year absence is their main target.