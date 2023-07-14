Bafana Bafana are out to slay Cosafa Cup kings Zambia at Durban’s King Zwelithini Stadium today and book a place in Sunday’s final. Stand-in South Africa coach Morena Ramoreboli is targeting a second crown after his 2021 title and believes his troops have the fighting spirit to down deputy Copper Bullets coach Moses Sichone’s holders in tonight’s 6pm clash.

Chipolopolo got a shot in the arm this week with a visit by their head coach, former Chelsea boss Avram Grant, before he headed off to help the women’s team at the World Cup ahead of next week’s kickoff. COPPER BULLET: Avram Grant Taking niks for granted, Ramoreboli, meanwhile, calls on his hele squad to pull together in their battle for the right to face either Malawi or Lesotho in Sunday’s 6pm Moses Mabhida decider. Bafana have been made to fight back from losing positions in each of their group-stage games.

And Ramoreboli believes the likes of Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Shaune Mogaila, Iqraam Rayners and Tshegofatso Mabasa have the will to win it all. KEY PLAYER: Iqraam Rayners He explains: “Sometimes we gain momentum in a game from the bench because of what the opponents are doing. “It gives us an opportunity to tweak things to get the results.