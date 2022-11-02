Cheslin Kolbe will wear the No.15 Springbok jumper for the first time in his career when South Africa face Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. In a match that pits the top team in the world, Ireland, against the world champions, South Africa, it is the Springboks who made the first move in what is surely going to be a tactical battle of note between Bok boss Jacques Nienaber and the hosts’ Andy Farrell.

Facing each other in Pool B at the World Cup in France next year, Nienaber opted for a Bok team with a slightly different flavour. His back three of Kolbe, who missed the Rugby Championship with a fractured jaw suffered against Wales in July, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Makazole Mapimpi are not the biggest and that could invite an aerial bombardment from die Iere. But Nienaber is min gespin, saying of their size: “Cheslin is only little shorter than Willie [Le Roux]. When we played against New Zealand, Kurt-Lee [Arendse] was there. It is probably a little bit shorter than what we’re used to.

CHANGES: Jacques Nienaber. Picture: BackpagePix “With Canaan [Moodie] out, that’s the cards we’ve been dealt, but we’re comfortable that they will be able to handle whatever Ireland throws their way.” Nienaber also opted to start Bomb Squad stalwarts Steven Kitshoff, Malcolm Marx and Frans Malherbe in his front row – hinting at another change in approach. With Damian Willemse at flyhalf, he will be backed up by Kolbe as a pivot, with Le Roux and Faf de Klerk covering for the backline in a 6-2 bench split.