As South Africa gear up to face New Zealand in the first Rugby Championship clash in Nelspruit on Saturday, it’s still uncertain which of the two players will play in the No.15 jersey and who will be on the bench.

Springbok fullback Willie le Roux says he and Damian Willemse are like brandewyn and Coke, hulle meng lekker met ‘n helse skop.

TALENT: Damian Willemse

Le Roux, 32, is the more experienced No.15 and a lot has been made of him mentoring Willemse in the fullback/ first receiver role.

In the series against Wales recently, the duo was often on the park together and interchanged positions smoothly.

🫣 Willie le Roux is expecting a massive onslaught from New Zealand in their two Tests in South Africa in the next fortnight - more here: https://t.co/KF63BBHCvh#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever pic.twitter.com/hpz1jGElD1 — Springboks (@Springboks) July 31, 2022

Le Roux says of their partnership: “I wouldn’t say I’m a mentor - I still learn a lot from him [Willemse] and Warrick [Gelant] as well. We all try and make each other better. We have a connection. “When he [Willemse] sees I’m at flyhalf, he drops back and vice versa. We’ve got a good connection, we’re both from Paul Roos and it’s good to be on the field together...”