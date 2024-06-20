Springbok No.8 Evan Roos is willing to meet Wales in “a dark place”on Saturday at Twickenham at 3pm in the opening Test of the season. Roos will earn his sixth Springbok cap, having played his last Test against Argentina in Buenos Aires in August last year .

The Boks klapped the Pumas 24-13, but sadly for Roos he could not convince the Bok management to select him for the World Cup in France. The Stormers star is back in the mix, though, and says: “It’s awesome to be back in the team, and everyone is very excited about the match. Leaders: Pieter-Steph du Toit . Picture: Steve Haag Sports “We want to build on what the team has done in the last six years, so there’s a massive responsibility on us to start off this weekend with a bang.”

South Africa face a Welsh side that has lost all five of their Six Nations Tests this year. And Roos skeems the Dragons will pitch up with a point to prove and will be physical in trying to do so. He explains: “Much like us they are willing to go to dark places, so we are anticipating a hard grind up front. They are a physical pack, so I think it’s going to be a proper Test match this weekend.