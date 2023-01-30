Roos, who returned from long-term rib injury just last week, left the field in tears after a cleanout from Springbok No.8 rival Duane Vermeulen.

Stormers coach John Dobson says he will surprised if Evan Roos plays again this season after suffering a knee ligament injury in Friday night’s 35-5 United Rugby Championship defeat in Ulster.

Having also lost fullback Clayton Blommeties to a groin injury and flanker Junior Pokomela with concussion headaches even before the match started, the Stormers lost JJ Kotze - stretchered off early in the match - to concussion, as well as flyhalf Jean-luc du Plessis to a head knock.

Of Roos, Dobson says: “I will be surprised if he plays for the Stormers again [this season].”

With the World Cup in France later this year, Roos’s tears could indicate that the initial prognosis doesn’t seem good for his involvement in the Green and Gold.