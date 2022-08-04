Liverpool yster Diogo Jota has confirmed that he will miss the first few weeks of the Premier League, starting with Saturday’s trip to Fulham, due to injury.
The Portuguese hitman has sat out most of pre-season after aggravating a hamstring problem ahead of their friendly with Manchester United in Bangkok last month.
He says: “Unfortunately for me I had an upset in this pre-season because I got injured [in the] last game of the season playing with Portugal.
“So I was coming back in this pre-season, I felt it a little bit again. So it will be a few more weeks, I would say.”
The 25-year-old was talking to the club’s website after signing a five-year extension to his current deal.
Jota is not the only injury concern Klopp is paaping over, with both defender Ibrahima Konate and first-choice goalkeeper Alisson racing to be fit as the Reds look to challenge to the league title they missed out on by a single point to Manchester City last season.
