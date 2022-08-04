Liverpool yster Diogo Jota has confirmed that he will miss the first few weeks of the Premier League, starting with Saturday’s trip to Fulham, due to injury. The Portuguese hitman has sat out most of pre-season after aggravating a hamstring problem ahead of their friendly with Manchester United in Bangkok last month.

🏟 85 games

⚽ 34 goals



After an impressive start to life with the Reds, @DiogoJota18 is looking forward to a bright future: — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 2, 2022 He says: “Unfortunately for me I had an upset in this pre-season because I got injured [in the] last game of the season playing with Portugal. “So I was coming back in this pre-season, I felt it a little bit again. So it will be a few more weeks, I would say.” The 25-year-old was talking to the club’s website after signing a five-year extension to his current deal.