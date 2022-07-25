After watching the club’s record £85m signing from Benfica destroy RB Leipzig with four goals in Liverpool’s 5-0 pre-season friendly win on Thursday, Barnes believes the Reds unearthed a proper target man.

Darwin Nunez will bring something to Liverpool’s game that they haven’t had in years, according to club legend John Barnes.

Nunez copped some flak for shooting blanks in his first friendly outing against Manchester United, but Barnes says: “It’s always a big step up. It was a big step up coming from Leipzig [Ibrahima Konate and Naby Keita] or from Roma for Mo Salah.

“So it’s another big step up for Nunez, but look, he’s a quality player…

“I think he will be a big threat on crosses into the box, we’ve not really had that in recent years… he will give us that focal point, so I am excited about Nunez.”