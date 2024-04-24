It will be a trans-Jukskei derby between hosts the Lions and neighbours the Titans in the first of two T20 Challenge semifinals at the Wanderers tonight at 6pm.
With the Dolphins hosting the Warriors in the other semi tomorrow night, Titans captain Neil Brand knows his side will be up against it against the team that finished at the top of the standings after the round-robin phase of the tournament.
Brand says of facing the Lions: “The Lions have a very strong squad this year, with a lot of Proteas players… our last two games were last-ball finishes against them and I’m pretty sure this will be another nailbiter.”
Indeed the Lions with Temba Bavuma, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks and Ryan Rickelton on their books have a star-studded lineup.
Of keeping everyone happy ahead with their game time, captain Bjorn Fortuin says ahead of tonight’s big game: “Fortunately that is the coach’s job, why he gets paud the big bucks - keeping morale hugh in the squad - especially if guys aren’t playing regularly. That’s the biggest challenge, we’ve got quality players from 1 to 17.