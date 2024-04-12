By Goosain Abrahams The Western Province Rugby Union (WPRU) club rugby scene kicks off on Saturday with a tasty Premier League A N1 derby between Durbell and Brackenfell at Durbanville.

Traditionally these clashes have been wars of attrition with no quarter asked or given, and it ain’t gonna be any different on Saturday. Both teams are well reinforced up front so expect a moerse stryd in the set-pieces. The battle at the breakdown could also be key in deciding the outcome of this encounter. Veteran Durbies loose trio of Andre Hanekom, Daneel Botes and Pieta Smith are still intact and collectively will be a threat to the Brakke.

Behind the scrum, the return of the experienced Tiaan Radyn at centre has enhanced their attacking options which should bring the best out of wingers Danie Roux and Eathan Coenraad. Despite winning a pre-season friendly, the Brakke won’t be complacent. Coach Wessel Kriel will be hoping his front row of Ulrich Laubscher, Keanen Mccarthy and Handrie Kriel can stamp their authority in the set-piece to provide their backs with quality front-foot possession.

They have an accomplished halfback pair of Johan Gericke and Quan Eymann who, if given space, could be match winners. Milnerton travel to Brookside where they meet Villagers. The home side have been bolstered with the inclusion of Dan Aspeling at centre, formerly of Brakke, while his partner in midfield, Andries Viljoen, is also a newcomer with provincial experience. Millies have a familiar look about them with experienced prop Tiny van Wyk anchoring the scrum and livewire No.8 Adrian Paarwater the roving loose forward.

Kuils River will be hosting the Maties. Although most of their experienced players are playing in the Varsity Cup this weekend, the WPRU champions have sufficient depth to give the hosts a run for their money. Fixtures