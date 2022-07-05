Manchester City continued their revamp on Monday with the arrival of Kalvin Phillips and the exit of Gabriel Jesus. And while that was genuine movement, influential midfielder Bernardo Silva has reportedly told his agent to druk for a move to Barcelona.

It could be all change at City this season, as £50m England ace Phillips arrived on a six-year deal to replace former club captain Fernandinho in central midfield. LONDON CALLING: Gabriel is a Gunner He becomes the third major incoming, after striker Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez. Of his move from Leeds, Phillips says: “I just want to test myself on the next step with players who have an unbelievable work ethic and an unbelievable manager [Pep Guardiola] as well.

“The quality of the players City have got, the way that they play and the way that they pass the ball around is an unbelievable style of play.” WANTS OUT: City's Bernardo Silva Striker Jesus confirmed his £45m move to Arsenal after helping City to four Premier League titles in his six-year stay at Eastlands, where he scored 95 goals and set up a further 46. Of linking up with former City assistant coach Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium, he says: “He helped me a lot [at Manchester City].